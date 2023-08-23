Logo
Pakistan rupee hits record low against US dollar - Central Bank
An employee counts Pakistani rupee notes at a bank in Peshawar, Pakistan August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Published August 23, 2023
Updated August 23, 2023
KARACHI, Pakistan : Pakistan's rupee closed at 299.6 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday in the interbank market, touching a record low for the second day in a row, central bank data showed.

On Tuesday, the rupee weakened to 299 against the dollar. On Wednesday, it extended losses and depreciated 0.2per cent against the dollar.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Andrew Heavens)

