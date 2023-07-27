Logo
Pakistan says China has rolled over US$2.4 billion loan for two years
FILE PHOTO-Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar attends a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

Published July 27, 2023
Updated July 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that China has rolled over a US$2.4 billion loan to Islamabad for a period of two years, a boost to the South Asian economy as it tries to build its foreign reserves after clinching an IMF deal.

"Chinese Exim bank rolled over principal amounts totaling US$ 2.4 bln which are due in next 2 fiscal years," he said in a post on social platform X, formerly Twitter.

Pakistan will make interest payments only over the next two years, Dar said.

Longtime ally Beijing in recent months either rolled over or granted new loans worth around US$5 billion as negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dragged out over eight months, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Tom Hogue)

