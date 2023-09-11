Pakistan's remittances recorded at US$2 billion for August – central bank

Pakistan's foreign worker remittances were recorded at US$2.09 billion for the month of August, the country's central bank said in a statement on Monday, up slightly from US$2.02 billion in July.

Under a loan programme agreed in July to avert a default on Pakistan's sovereign debt, the International Monetary Fund told authorities to limit the premium between the local rupee's interbank and open market rates to 1.25per cent over any given five business days.

"The major reason for the decline in remittances compared to last year is the huge gap between interbank, open market and black market rate which peaked at 10per cent during August '23," said Tahir Abbas, head of research at Karachi based investment company, Arif Habib Limited.

The rupee has gained 2per cent against the dollar during the last four trading sessions, closing at 301.16 rupees on Monday. The gap between the interbank and open market has narrowed from highs of over 8per cent following regulatory changes and enforcement from law authorities.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Ed Osmond and Alison Williams)