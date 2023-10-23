Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Pakistan's top court rules against trials of civilians in military courts -petitioner
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pakistan's top court rules against trials of civilians in military courts -petitioner

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan building during sunset hours in Islamabad, Pakistan October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan building during sunset hours in Islamabad, Pakistan October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan's top court has ruled that military trials of civilians are unconstitutional, one of the petitioners in the case told media outside the court on Monday.

Aitzaz Ahsan, who is a prominent lawyer and former government minister, said the Supreme Court has ordered the transfer of trials of those accused of rioting following ex-premier Imran Khan's arrest in May to civilian courts from military courts.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; editing by Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.