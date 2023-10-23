Pakistan's top court rules against trials of civilians in military courts -petitioner

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan's top court has ruled that military trials of civilians are unconstitutional, one of the petitioners in the case told media outside the court on Monday.

Aitzaz Ahsan, who is a prominent lawyer and former government minister, said the Supreme Court has ordered the transfer of trials of those accused of rioting following ex-premier Imran Khan's arrest in May to civilian courts from military courts.

