Palestinian President Abbas condemns violence against civilians
Palestinian President Abbas condemns violence against civilians

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meet on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meet on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
RAMALLAH : Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned violence against civilians on Thursday in the wake of the devastating attack by Hamas gunmen on Israel and the relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip by Israeli jets that followed.

"We reject the practices of killing civilians or abusing them on both sides because they contravene morals, religion and international law," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted Abbas as saying.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Mark Heinrich)

