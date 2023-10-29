Logo
Palestinian Red Crescent says Israel asks it to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospital
Published October 29, 2023
Updated October 29, 2023
GAZA :The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Sunday it has received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip.

"Since this morning, there has been raids 50 meters away from the hospital," it added in a statement on Facebook.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment when asked about the Palestinian Red Crescent statement during a media briefing.

(Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi; additional reporting by John Davison; Editing by Alexander Smith)

