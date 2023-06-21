Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Panasonic, Mazda eye for long-term EV battery supply partnership
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Panasonic, Mazda eye for long-term EV battery supply partnership

Panasonic, Mazda eye for long-term EV battery supply partnership
FILE PHOTO: Panasonic Corp's logo is pictured at Panasonic Center in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Panasonic, Mazda eye for long-term EV battery supply partnership
The logo of Mazda Motor Corp. is displayed at the company's news conference venue in Tokyo, Japan May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/FILE PHOTO
Published June 21, 2023
Updated June 21, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Panasonic Energy and Mazda Motor on Wednesday announced they will discuss a lithium-ion battery supply partnership for electric vehicles.

Under the partnership, Panasonic Energy, a Panasonic Holdings Corp unit, would supply Mazda with automotive cylindrical lithium-ion batteries manufactured in Japan and North America for Mazda's battery EVs scheduled to be launched in the latter half of the 2020s, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.