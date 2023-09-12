Logo
Papal envoy heads for China on Ukraine peace mission
Papal envoy heads for China on Ukraine peace mission

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' envoy and President of Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), attends a mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Russia June 29, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' envoy and President of Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), attends a mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Russia June 29, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
VATICAN CITY :Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will be in China from Wednesday to Friday this week as part of a diplomatic effort to achieve peace in Ukraine, the Vatican said, confirming earlier Italian media reports.

"The visit represents a further stage in the mission desired by the Pope to support humanitarian initiatives and the search for paths that can lead to a just peace", the Vatican said in a statement on Tuesday.

The cardinal already visited Kyiv and Moscow in June and travelled to Washington the following month as part of his attempts to facilitate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Italian daily La Repubblica said Zuppi was likely to meet "top institutional leaders" in Beijing, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The Vatican statement did not give details about his agenda.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro and Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)

