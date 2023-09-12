Logo
Papal peace envoy to travel to China on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine peace - papers
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' envoy and President of Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), attends a mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Russia June 29, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
VATICAN CITY : Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will travel to Beijing on Tuesday in a diplomatic effort to help end the war in Ukraine, some Italian newspapers reported.

Cardinal Zuppi is likely to meet "top institutional leaders" including Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday, La Repubblica daily noted.

The envoy already visited Kyiv and Moscow in June and travelled to Washington the following month as part of the Vatican's efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Federico Maccioni)

