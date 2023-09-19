Penang to introduce new category of affordable housing priced at S$29,000 for young graduates
GEORGETOWN — The Penang Government is planning to introduce a new category of affordable housing for households earning a combined income of RM5,000 (S$1,459).
The house, priced at RM100,000 each, is meant for young graduates who have just started working.
State Housing and Environment Committee chairman S Sundarajoo said the proposal would be brought to the state executive council and state planning committee (SPC) for approval.
"We expect to obtain the necessary approvals by November before introducing it to the target group.
"We see a need to introduce this new category of affordable housing as there is none now for households earning a combined income of RM5,000. What we have is for households earning a combined income of RM3,000 and RM8,000.
"So, we need to address this gap to ensure our people are able to buy houses according to their income," he said on Tuesday (Sept 19).
Mr Sundarajoo said the new category of affordable housing would have a 750sqf built-up.
Mr Sundarajoo said the state government and federal government, under the unity government umbrella, are working together to develop a new housing scheme for young newlyweds and singles through the implementation of the Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Kota Giam in Jelutong.
He said a total of 500 units would be built for the two target groups.
"We are providing the encumbrance-free land while the project will be undertaken by the Housing and Local Government Ministry.
"We are looking at building 250 units of studio units for singles with a 500sqf built-up and 250 units of three-bedroom units for young newlyweds with a 700sqf built-up.
"This project will cost RM100 million, approved under the Sentuhan Kasih Kementerian Pembangunan Kerajaan Tempatan programme. A total of RM200 million was approved," he added.
Mr Sundarajoo also said that the Housing Outcome Performance Committee (Hope) which met on Sept 14, had approved a total of 915 names as qualified buyers.
It involved 404 units of houses priced at RM42,000, 81 units of houses priced at RM72,500 and 430 units of houses priced at RM150,000 from 27 housing schemes.
As of the end of last month, there were a total of 43,260 applicants for affordable housing units in the state's database, dating from as far back as the 1990s.
From Sept 1 until Dec 31 last year, the Penang Housing Board launched a campaign to encourage applicants to update their information through the housing information system to enable offers to be made.
But of the total, only 7,686 applicants have done so as of the end of last month.
"We hope the others will do so to ensure their status as an active applicant.
"This is because we have offered houses to many people in the past but they rejected our offers," the board said.
A total of 67,000 houses have been offered to eligible applicants since 2008. NEW STRAITS TIMES
