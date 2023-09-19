Penang to introduce new category of affordable housing priced at S$29,000 for young graduates

GEORGETOWN — The Penang Government is planning to introduce a new category of affordable housing for households earning a combined income of RM5,000 (S$1,459).

The house, priced at RM100,000 each, is meant for young graduates who have just started working.

State Housing and Environment Committee chairman S Sundarajoo said the proposal would be brought to the state executive council and state planning committee (SPC) for approval.

"We expect to obtain the necessary approvals by November before introducing it to the target group.

"We see a need to introduce this new category of affordable housing as there is none now for households earning a combined income of RM5,000. What we have is for households earning a combined income of RM3,000 and RM8,000.

"So, we need to address this gap to ensure our people are able to buy houses according to their income," he said on Tuesday (Sept 19).

Mr Sundarajoo said the new category of affordable housing would have a 750sqf built-up.