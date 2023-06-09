Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Pentagon dismisses WSJ report on China spy station in Cuba
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pentagon dismisses WSJ report on China spy station in Cuba

FILE PHOTO: A view of the U.S. Embassy beside the Anti-Imperialist stage in Havana, Cuba, May 24, 2023. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

FILE PHOTO: A view of the U.S. Embassy beside the Anti-Imperialist stage in Havana, Cuba, May 24, 2023. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Published June 9, 2023
Updated June 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The Pentagon on Thursday dismissed a report in the Wall Street Journal about Chinese plans to set up an electronic eavesdropping facility in Cuba, saying it was not aware of any such effort and characterizing the report as "inaccurate."

"I can tell you based on the information that we have, that that is not accurate, that we are not aware of China and Cuba developing a new type of spy station," said Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder.

"In terms of that particular report, no, it's not accurate."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.