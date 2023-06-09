Pentagon dismisses WSJ report on China spy station in Cuba

WASHINGTON : The Pentagon on Thursday dismissed a report in the Wall Street Journal about Chinese plans to set up an electronic eavesdropping facility in Cuba, saying it was not aware of any such effort and characterizing the report as "inaccurate."

"I can tell you based on the information that we have, that that is not accurate, that we are not aware of China and Cuba developing a new type of spy station," said Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder.

"In terms of that particular report, no, it's not accurate."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)