Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

PepsiCo returns to Indonesia, breaks ground for snack factory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

PepsiCo returns to Indonesia, breaks ground for snack factory

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a plant of PepsiCo company in Azov in the Rostov region, Russia March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a plant of PepsiCo company in Azov in the Rostov region, Russia March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

Published August 30, 2023
Updated August 30, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CIKARANG, Indonesia : U.S. food and beverage maker PepsiCo began building a snack factory in Indonesia's West Java on Wednesday, marking its return to Southeast Asia's largest economy after splitting with a local partner two years ago.

The factory, part of PepsiCo's US$200 million commitment to invest in Indonesia over a 10-year period, is expected to start producing snacks by 2025.

PepsiCo's affiliate Fritolay Netherlands Holding B.V. and Indofood CBP, a unit of Indonesia's largest food company Indofood Group, ended a 30-year joint venture in 2021 without providing any reason, when Indofood bought PepsiCo's minority stake.

The JV at the time had manufactured a range of snacks under brands like Lay's, Cheetos and Doritos.

Building the new factory without a local partner, PepsiCo pledged to source most raw materials for its snacks, including corn and palm oil, from sustainable sources and to use renewable power sources.

(US$1 = 15,255.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Simon Cameron-Moore)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.