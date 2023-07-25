Pertamina, Petronas sign deal with Shell for Indonesia's Masela gas block stake

JAKARTA : Indonesia's Pertamina and Malaysia's Petronas signed an agreement with Shell on Tuesday to buy its 35per cent stake in Indonesia's giant gas project Masela.

A Pertamina unit will take 20per cent of the stake and a unit of Petronas will take 15per cent in the project. The agreement was signed at the annual Indonesia Petroleum Association conference.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)