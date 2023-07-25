Logo
Pertamina, Petronas sign deal with Shell for Indonesia's Masela gas block stake
FILE PHOTO-The logo of Malaysian energy group National Petroleum Limited, commonly known as PETRONAS, is displayed at their booth during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
FILE PHOTO-The logo of Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina is seen in Jakarta January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Supri/File Photo
Published July 25, 2023
Updated July 25, 2023
JAKARTA : Indonesia's Pertamina and Malaysia's Petronas signed an agreement with Shell on Tuesday to buy its 35per cent stake in Indonesia's giant gas project Masela.

A Pertamina unit will take 20per cent of the stake and a unit of Petronas will take 15per cent in the project. The agreement was signed at the annual Indonesia Petroleum Association conference.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

