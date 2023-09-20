Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Peru president proposes international pact to combat El Nino effects
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peru president proposes international pact to combat El Nino effects

Peru's president Dina Boluarte addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Peru's president Dina Boluarte addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte proposed the creation of an international pact to tackle the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon, speaking on Tuesday to world leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Boluarte urged increased collaboration to ease the effects of the weather phenomenon, which the country's central bank has said remains a risk to the local economy and inflation.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Marco Aquino; Editing by Kylie Madry)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.