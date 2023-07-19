Logo
Peru's mining zones back protests, which Boluarte calls 'threat to democracy'
FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators participate in a march called by Peru's General Workers Union against President Dina Boluarte's administration, in Lima, Peru, March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque/File Photo
Peru's President Dina Boluarte addresses the media, in Lima, Peru February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque/File Photo
Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 19, 2023
LIMA : Peru's President Dina Boluarte said on Tuesday that anti-government protests expected to begin this week are "a threat to democracy and the rule of law," seven months after the ousting of her predecessor launched months of deadly protests.

Boluarte added that the government "is not able to resolve" demands being renewed by protesters such as the release from prison of her predecessor Pedro Castillo, the closure of Peru's unpopular Congress and the drafting of a new constitution.

Some left-wing and policy groups have also been calling for Boluarte to step down.

Key mining areas in Peru are planning to support a new round of anti-government protests, said Jose de Echave, the head of environmental NGO CooperAccion, who added that groups of miners from the Andean country's key copper mining corridor are set to arrive in Lima.

"They will also mobilize in their territories as they did at the start of this year," he said.

Peru's is the world's second-largest copper producer and its mining corridor in Condoroma, Cusco, is used by MMG's . Las Bambas, Glencore's. Antapaccay and Hudbay's Constancia.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Alexander Villegas, William Maclean)

