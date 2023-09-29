Logo
PetroChina begins building US$3 billion petchem complex in Xinjiang
Model of petrol pump is seen in front of PetroChina logo in this illustration taken March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

Published September 29, 2023
Updated September 29, 2023
SINGAPORE : China's Dushanzi Petrochemical Corp, a unit of state oil and gas major PetroChina, said on Friday it began construction of a 21.88 billion yuan (US$3.00 billion) petrochemical complex in the far western resource-rich region of Xinjiang.

The complex emcompasses 11 key facilities including a 1.2 million metric tons per year (tpy) ethylene plant, two 450,000-tpy full-density polyethylene units and a 400,000-tpy polypropylene unit, Dushanzi Petrochemical said in a posting on its official WeChat account.

When completed, the Dushanzi plant will have a total ethylene capacity of 3 million tons annually, one of the largest in the country.

PetroChina aims to start operating the new complex in 2026 and source electricity fully from renewable energy as Xinjiang is rich in wind and solar resources.

(US$1 = 7.3010 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

