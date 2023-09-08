Logo
PetroChina buys EV charging firm Potevio New Energy
Model of petrol pump is seen in front of PetroChina logo in this illustration taken March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

Published September 8, 2023
Updated September 8, 2023
PetroChina has acquired 100per cent of electric vehicle (EV) charging firm Potevio New Energy Co Ltd in the latest lower-carbon investment by China's top oil and gas company, parent CNPC said on Friday.

Set up in 2010, Potevio New Energy was among China's first state-owned companies engaged in EV charging network building and operations.

It ran 50,000 charging points in more than 50 Chinese cities as of end-2021, according to its official WeChat account.

CNPC did not disclose the cost of the acquisition. A PetroChina spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PetroChina last month set up a new entity based in the southeastern city of Putian in Fujian province to focus on investing and operating EV charging facilities.

A year ago, PetroChina joined leading Chinese auto group SAIC Motor Corp. and battery firm CATL in setting up a joint venture to supply swappable batteries for EVs.

China's state energy giants are expanding their investment in low-carbon businesses including renewables, hydrogen and electric mobility as part of the country's goal to be carbon neutral by 2060.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

