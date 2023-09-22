Philippine cbank chief: tightening to be felt for 3 more quarters

MANILA : The economic effects of the Philippine central bank's monetary policy tightening will continued to be felt for about three more quarters, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona said on Friday.

The BSP kept its key interest rate steady for a fourth straight policy meeting on Thursday, while signaling its readiness to resume tightening monetary policy at its next meeting in November if inflation pressures persist. Remolona was speaking on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

