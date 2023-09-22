Logo
Philippine cbank chief: tightening to be felt for 3 more quarters
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their headquarters in Manila, Philippines April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
MANILA : The economic effects of the Philippine central bank's monetary policy tightening will continued to be felt for about three more quarters, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona said on Friday.

The BSP kept its key interest rate steady for a fourth straight policy meeting on Thursday, while signaling its readiness to resume tightening monetary policy at its next meeting in November if inflation pressures persist. Remolona was speaking on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

