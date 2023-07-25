Philippine central bank ready to resume policy tightening if needed

Logo
Published July 25, 2023
MANILA : The Philippine central bank is prepared to resume tightening monetary policy given that inflation remains a challenge, central bank officials said on Tuesday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila said policymakers were determined to bring inflation, which slowed to 5.4per cent in June, back to the central bank's 2per cent-4per cent target this year.

"The BSP remains ready to resume monetary tightening as warranted by the data on the inflation outlook," Dakila told an economic briefing.

Separately, BSP Governor Eli Remolona told the same briefing inflation remains a challenge for the country.

The central bank, which has kept interest rates steady at 6.25per cent at its last two meetings, next meets on Aug 17 to review policy.

