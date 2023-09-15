Philippine central bank revises down 2023, 2024 c/a deficit forecasts

MANILA : The Philippine central bank on Friday revised down its current account deficit projections for 2023 and 2024 on challenging external conditions, with both exports and imports likely to contract this year.

The Southeast Asian country's current account balance for this year is now projected to show a deficit of US$11.1 billion, or 2.5per cent of the gross domestic product. That is smaller compared with the previous forecast of a US$15.1 billion deficit, equivalent to 3.4per cent of GDP.

For 2024, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sees a current account deficit of US$10.3 billion, or 2.1per cent of GDP, narrower than the previous forecast of US$15.4 billion, accounting for 3.2per cent of GDP.

"Consistent with the emerging trend observed in most economies, both goods exports and imports are predicted to contract this year," the BSP said in a statement.

Owing mainly to a narrow current account deficit, the balance of payments (BOP) for 2023 is projected at a deficit of US$0.1 billion, or 0.0per cent of GDP, compared with the previous forecast of a US$1.2 billion deficit, or 0.3per cent of GDP.

The 2024 BOP forecast has been revised to a surplus of US$1.0 billion, equivalent to 0.2per cent of GDP, from a previously projected deficit of US$0.5 billion, or 0.1per cent of GDP.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty)