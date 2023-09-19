Philippine central bank seen on hold for rest of the year, to cut in Q1 2024: Reuters poll

The Philippine central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate steady at 6.25per cent for a fourth consecutive meeting on Thursday and for the rest of the year despite inflation accelerating in August, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Inflation rose above the central bank's 2per cent-4per cent target range to 5.3per cent in August, the first increase in seven months, suggesting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) fight to contain price rises was not yet over.

But Governor Eli Remolona recently said inflation should reach the target range by October and there was no need for the bank to raise rates unless there were further supply shocks.

All but two of the 25 economists polled by Reuters between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18 expected the BSP to leave its key overnight borrowing rate at 6.25per cent when it meets on Sept. 21. Two forecast a 25 basis point hike.

While 15 out of 20 respondents saw rates at 6.25per cent for the rest of the year, two forecast them to rise to 6.50per cent. Three predicted rates at 6.00per cent or lower by end-2023.

"This is the first time in a few months the BSP is digesting a number that sees an uptick in inflation rather than a continued decline. For the most part, we still think that they will hold," said Miguel Chanco, chief emerging Asia economist at Pantheon.

"The BSP needs to take more note of the weakening economic picture, and assuming the inflation number starts to cooperate again in November, we expect them to start a gradual easing cycle to take pressure off of the economy."

With economic growth slowing faster than previously expected, most poll participants forecast the next move by the central bank would be a cut.

Among 19 economists whose forecasts extended to end of the first quarter of 2024, 13 expected rates to be at 6.00per cent or lower. Five expected them to still be at 6.25per cent and one at 6.50per cent.

Median forecasts of a smaller sample showed the BSP would gradually reduce rates next year, reaching 5.50per cent in the second quarter and 5.25per cent in the third.

