Philippine copper miner Philex seeks to diversify into nickel

MANILA : Philex Mining Corp., one of the Philippines biggest producers of copper and gold, said on Tuesday it was looking at venturing into nickel mining via a potential mine site in Zambales province on the main island of Luzon.

"We're looking into the nickel space considering that the transition to this green energy is a global issue right now," Philex president and CEO Eulalio Austin Jr. told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

Austin declined to provide further details about the Zambales nickel prospect, which he said was still in the exploration stage.

The Philippines, which is a major nickel ore supplier to top metals consumer China, currently has more than 30 operating nickel mines.

Miners consider nickel, which is a key feed in making electric vehicle batteries, a bright spot amid an anticipated surge in demand for e-vehicles worldwide.

Philex is on track with its plan to launch its long-delayed copper-gold Silangan project for commercial operation in the first quarter of 2025, he also said.

The Silangan mine in the southern province of Surigao del Norte, with a development cost of US$224 million, is one of the country's biggest mining projects.

Philex remains open to taking in foreign investors in developing and operating Silangan, which will become its main source of revenue after the closure of its decades-old Padcal mine in the north, Austin said.

