Philippine inflation slows for sixth straight month in July
FILE PHOTO-Onions are displayed at a stall at a public market in Manila, Philippines, January 28, 2023. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo

Published August 4, 2023
Updated August 4, 2023
MANILA : Philippine annual inflation eased for a sixth straight month in July, the statistics agency said on Friday, reflecting slower increases in food and utility costs.

The consumer price index rose 4.7per cent in July, its slowest annual increase since March 2022, but the inflation rate remained above the central bank's 2per cent to 4per cent target for the year.

Headline inflation for January to July averaged 6.8per cent.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast the consumer price index would rise by 5.0per cent for July, above the central bank's projection for a 4.1per cent to 4.9per cent rise for the month.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, slowed to 6.7per cent in July, falling from 7.4per cent in the previous month.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Tom Hogue)

