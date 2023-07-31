Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Philippines central bank sees July inflation easing for sixth month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Philippines central bank sees July inflation easing for sixth month

FILE PHOTO-Onions are displayed at a stall at a public market in Manila, Philippines, January 28, 2023. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo

FILE PHOTO-Onions are displayed at a stall at a public market in Manila, Philippines, January 28, 2023. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo

Published July 31, 2023
Updated July 31, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : Philippine headline inflation was expected to ease for a sixth straight month with the central bank on Monday projecting the rate in July to come in between 4.1per cent and 4.9per cent, down from 5.4per cent in June.

Ahead of the data release on Aug. 4, however, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona said on Friday it was too soon to declare victory in the battle to curb consumer price pressures, as core inflation, which was at 7.4per cent in June, remained high while upside risks persist.

In a statement, the BSP said lower electricity rates, declines in the prices of meat, fruits, and fish items, the rollback in cooking gas prices, and the peso appreciation could contribute to downward price pressures this month.

The BSP, which next meets on Aug. 17 to review policy, said it will continue monitoring developments affecting the outlook for inflation and economic growth in line with its data-dependent approach to monetary policy formulation.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.