Philippines condemns Chinese 'floating barrier' in South China Sea
FILE PHOTO: A China Coast Guard ship is seen from a Philippine fishing boat at the disputed Scarborough Shoal April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo

Published September 24, 2023
Updated September 24, 2023
MANILA : The Philippines on Sunday accused China's coast guard of installing a "floating barrier" in a disputed area of the South China Sea, which it said prevents Filipinos from entering and fishing in the area.

The coast guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources "strongly condemn" China's installation of the barrier in part of the Scarborough Shoal, "which prevents Filipino fishing boats from entering the shoal and depriving them of their fishing and livelihood activities", coast guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela posted on the X social media platform, formerly Twitter.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by William Mallard)

