Philippines may not move in lockstep with Fed on rates
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their main building in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
MANILA : The U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy actions now are seen less of a factor for the Philippine central bank's decision-making, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr said on Thursday.

"Even if the Fed decides to pause from its policy tightening, which it did this morning, we may not move in complete lockstep if domestic inflation warrants a different response," he said, speaking at a livestreamed investor briefing in Singapore.

While Dakila reiterated the BSP's forecast that inflation will ease to within the official 2per cent-4per cent target range starting in the fourth quarter, he noted that the Fed was "still quite hawkish and emphasized the continued vigilance and the possibility of further adjustments in monetary policy".

The BSP kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.25per cent at its last policy meeting, pausing its tightening cycle that began last year, with inflation - which slowed for a fourth consecutive month in May at 6.1per cent - on track to easing back towards the target band.

Dakila said the BSP's policy-making monetary board, which meets on June 22 to review interest rate settings, remains data-dependent in making its own policy decision.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Schmollinger)

