Philippines Q2 growth disappoints as inflation, high interest rates bite

MANILA :The Philippine economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly 12 years in the second quarter as high inflation and interest rates hurt consumer demand, reducing pressure on the central bank to tighten monetary policy.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 4.3per cent in April-June from the same period last year, the weakest growth since 2011, official data on Thursday showed, much lower than the 6.0per cent expansion forecast in a Reuters poll.

A contraction in government spending after last year's election-driven increase also dragged down GDP growth, which lost further momentum after the previous quarter's 6.4per cent and the December quarter's 7.1per cent growth rates.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economic picture looked more dim after the economy contracted 0.9per cent in the second quarter, the first decline in 12 quarters. That compared with the downwardly revised 1.0per cent expansion in the March quarter and 0.5per cent growth forecast of economists.

The country's economic ministers also blamed high borrowing costs and commodity prices for the lacklustre growth, which they said outweighed the impact of tourism spending and investments.

Growth in the June quarter brought first half expansion to 5.3per cent, below the government's 6.0per cent-7.0per cent target for the year. Even so, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the full-year target was still attainable.

"We firmly believe that the prospects of the Philippine economy remain strong and positive," the economic ministers said in a statement read by Balisacan at a press conference.

ING Economist Nicholas Mapa said the central bank, which will meet on Aug. 17 to review policy, "will need to consider a pause" to support growth.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has kept interest rates steady at 6.25per cent at its last two meetings after nine rate hikes totalling 425 basis points in efforts to bring inflation back to within the 2per cent-4per cent target band.

