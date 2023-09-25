Logo
Philippines to remove barrier placed by China in South China Sea - national security advisor
Chinese Coast Guard boats close to the floating barrier are pictured on September 20, 2023, near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, in this handout image released by the Philippine Coast Guard on September 24, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Published September 25, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
MANILA : The Philippines will take "all appropriate actions to cause the removal of barriers" in a disputed area of the South China Sea, the country's national security advisor, Eduardo M. Año, said on Monday.

The Philippines on Sunday accused China of placing a floating barrier in the Scarborough Shoal and said it would protect the rights of its fishermen.

"We condemn the installation of floating barriers by Chinese coast guard," Año said in a statement.

"The placement by the People's Republic of China of a barrier violates the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen," he added.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not respond to requests for comment.

China claims 90per cent of the South China Sea, overlapping with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines. Beijing seized the Scarborough Shoal in 2012 and forced fishermen from the Philippines to travel further for smaller catches.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

