Philippines says China has removed remnants of floating barrier in South China Sea

MANILA : The Philippine coastguard said on Tuesday that its Chinese counterpart had already removed remnants of a floating barrier that blocked Filipino fishers from entering a lagoon at a disputed shoal of the South China Sea.

Four Chinese coastguard vessels were nearby prior to Philippines cutting the 300-metre barrier on Monday and taking away its anchor, Commodore Jay Tarriela, a coastguard spokesperson, told DWPM radio and ANC news channel, adding that the Chinese vessels were "not that aggressive" after seeing media on board the Philippine boat.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)