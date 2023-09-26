Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Philippines says China has removed remnants of floating barrier in South China Sea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Philippines says China has removed remnants of floating barrier in South China Sea

Chinese Coast Guard boats close to the floating barrier are pictured on September 20, 2023, near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, in this handout image released by the Philippine Coast Guard on September 24, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Chinese Coast Guard boats close to the floating barrier are pictured on September 20, 2023, near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, in this handout image released by the Philippine Coast Guard on September 24, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : The Philippine coastguard said on Tuesday that its Chinese counterpart had already removed remnants of a floating barrier that blocked Filipino fishers from entering a lagoon at a disputed shoal of the South China Sea.

Four Chinese coastguard vessels were nearby prior to Philippines cutting the 300-metre barrier on Monday and taking away its anchor, Commodore Jay Tarriela, a coastguard spokesperson, told DWPM radio and ANC news channel, adding that the Chinese vessels were "not that aggressive" after seeing media on board the Philippine boat.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.