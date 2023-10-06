Logo
Poland rejects joint EU statement on migration at Granada summit
FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivers remarks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris before their meeting in her ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
GRANADA, Spain : Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday said Warsaw had rejected a joint statement on migration at the conclusion of the European Union's informal summit in Granada.

Instead, the joint statement would only address the other issue on the agenda, the bloc's enlargement.

"As a responsible politician, I reject the whole paragraph of summit conclusions regarding migration," Morawiecki wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

An EU official said European Council President Charles Michel would issue a separate statement on migration.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier on Friday that even though Poland and Hungary had expressed their disagreement with the EU migration policy, this did not necessarily mean that any final deal on the matter would be blocked.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Inti Landauro; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

