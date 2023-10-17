Poland's PiS short of majority in election - final results

WARSAW : Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party was ahead in a national election, but short of a majority, final official results showed on Tuesday.

The official results from 100per cent of voting districts gave PiS 35.38per cent of votes, while the liberal Civic Coalition (KO) was in second place with 30.70per cent, the centre-right Third Way was third with 14.40per cent, New Left had 8.61per cent and the far-right Confederation were on 7.16per cent.

(Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom)