Poland's ruling nationalists ahead in election but short of majority -late poll
Leader of Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski, holds flowers during a speech after the exit poll results are announced in Warsaw, Poland, October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
WARSAW : Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party was ahead in a national election, an late exit poll showed on Monday, although it would fall short of a majority.

The IPSOS late poll publish by Polsat News gave PiS 36.6per cent of votes, while the liberal Civic Coalition (KO) was in second place with 31per cent the centre-right Third Way was third with 13.5per cent, New Left had 8.6per cent and the far-right Confederation were on 6.4per cent.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish)

