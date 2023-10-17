Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Poland's ruling nationalists lose majority in election, final results confirm
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poland's ruling nationalists lose majority in election, final results confirm

Leader of Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski, holds flowers during a speech after the exit poll results are announced in Warsaw, Poland, October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Leader of Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski, holds flowers during a speech after the exit poll results are announced in Warsaw, Poland, October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW :Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party won most votes in Sunday's national election but fell short of a majority, final official results showed on Tuesday, confirming that the liberal, pro-EU opposition is on track to form the next government.

The official results from 100per cent of voting districts gave PiS, a nationalist, socially conservative party, 35.38per cent of the vote, while the liberal Civic Coalition (KO) was in second place with 30.70per cent.

The centre-right Third Way took third place with 14.40per cent and the New Left had 8.61per cent of the vote. The far-right Confederation had 7.16per cent of the vote, the results showed.

The Civic Coalition, New Left and Third Way have said they are ready to form a coalition government and that they will start talks once the official results are published.

President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, said before the vote that he would give the first shot at forming a new government to the winning party, but PiS will struggle to find allies, with the Confederation probably getting too few seats to help.

KO and its allies are also set to win a clear majority in the 100-seat upper chamber of parliament, the Senate, elected on a first-past-the-post system, the official results showed.

The three opposition parties had presented one list of candidates for the upper house.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Karol Badohal and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.