Police fire 9 shots at car which tried to evade, run down cops in KL

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian police fired nine shots at a car in Kuala Lumpur (KL) on Monday (Aug 7) morning after it refused to stop when ordered to do so and injured an officer in its attempt to get away following a chase.

KL police chief Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain told reporters that police officers had first detected a car with two occupants behaving suspiciously at Taman Pusat Kepong in Kepong town, some 10km north of the city centre of the Malaysian capital.

"Three motorcycle patrol units came across the two suspects in the car and instructed them to stop for an inspection," Mr Shuhaily was quoted as saying at a press conference by national news agency Bernama.

“However, the driver sped off and rammed into other vehicles," said Mr Shuhaily, adding that a 10-minute chase ensued.

Stuck at traffic at one point, the driver also reversed the car and hitting a police motorcycle, damaging it and injuring an officer's legs.

Two other officers then fired nine shots at the suspects' car tyres, which caused the vehicle to swerve to the side of the road.

"Both suspects then fled on foot. The suspects also damaged several cars during the chase," said Mr Shuhaily.

A 14-second video showing what appeared to be three police officers on foot, chasing after and shooting at a grey vehicle weaving through busy traffic, has gone viral on social media.

Mr Shuhaily said that the police have identified the two suspects and were looking for them.

One of them was found to have three criminal records and eight drug-related records.

The police also found scrap metal believed to be stolen by the suspects in the car upon inspection.

“The case is being investigated under Section 307 for attempted murder and Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to intimidate civil servants from carrying out their legal duties,” Mr Shuhaily said.

Police investigations are ongoing. AGENCIES