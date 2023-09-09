Logo
Police use water cannon as climate activists block Dutch highway
Police officers stand guard as climate activists block the A12 highway in The Hague, Netherlands, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
People practice yoga, as climate activists block the A12 highway in The Hague, Netherlands, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
People play with an inflatable representation of the planet Earth, as climate activists block the A12 highway in The Hague, Netherlands, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Climate activists block the A12 highway in The Hague, Netherlands, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Published September 9, 2023
Updated September 9, 2023
THE HAGUE : Police deployed water cannon to disperse climate activists protesting on a highway in the Netherlands on Saturday to demand an end to government subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.

Thousands of people marched along the A12 highway into The Hague, ignoring warnings from authorities not to block the major traffic artery into the Dutch seat of government.

Extinction Rebellion, which organised the event, has said it will continue to hold protests until the government of the Netherlands stops using public funds to subsidise the oil and gas industry.

"The seas are rising and so are we," chanted the crowd, which included children and the elderly.

(Reporting by Piroschka van de Wouw; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

