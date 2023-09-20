Pope appeals for an end to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

ROME : Pope Francis on Wednesday called for an end to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian breakaway region in Azerbaijan that has come under attack by Azeri forces over the last 24 hours.

"I once again appeal to all the parties involved and to the international community to silence their weapons and make every effort to find peaceful solutions," Francis said during his weekly audience in St Peter's Square.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)