Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Pope appeals for an end to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pope appeals for an end to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience, in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience, in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Pope Francis on Wednesday called for an end to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian breakaway region in Azerbaijan that has come under attack by Azeri forces over the last 24 hours.

"I once again appeal to all the parties involved and to the international community to silence their weapons and make every effort to find peaceful solutions," Francis said during his weekly audience in St Peter's Square.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.