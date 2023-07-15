Logo
Pope approves Shanghai bishop but Vatican chides China for not consulting
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window, at the Vatican, July 9, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

Published July 15, 2023
Updated July 15, 2023
VATICAN CITY : Pope Francis has approved the new bishop of Shanghai on mainland China but the Vatican chided Beijing for transferring him there without first consulting, in violation of bi-lateral accords.

A statement on Saturday said the pope had named Bishop Joseph Shen Bin to head the Shanghai diocese, a position that had been vacant for some time.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

