Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Pope, Biden discuss Israel-Hamas conflict, other wars - Vatican
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pope, Biden discuss Israel-Hamas conflict, other wars - Vatican

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window at the Vatican, October 22, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window at the Vatican, October 22, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY : Pope Francis and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict and other wars in a telephone conversation on Sunday, the Vatican said.

The conversation lasted about 20 minutes and "focused on conflict situations in the world and the need to identify paths to peace," the Vatican said.

Israel is preparing for a ground assault on Gaza, two weeks after a Hamas attack in Israel that killed 1,400 people.

Earlier in the day, Francis told crowds in St Peter's Square he was deeply saddened by the "grave situation in Gaza", where an Anglican hospital and a Greek Orthodox church had been bombed.

"Brothers, stop," Pope Francis said.

Biden, who is a Catholic, said on Saturday that he was talking to the Israelis when asked if he was encouraging them to delay an invasion of Gaza.

Hamas said it took about 200 hostages during the incursion into communities and military bases in southern Israel.

The pope has several times called for the release of hostages.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer, writing by Giselda Vagnoni; editing by John Stonestreet)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.