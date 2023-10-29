Logo
Pope calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hostage release
Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses and a mosque in the central Gaza Strip October 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa
Pope Francis speaks during the closing Mass at the end of the Synod of Bishops in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, October 29, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS
Published October 29, 2023
Updated October 29, 2023
VATICAN CITY : Pope Francis on Sunday called for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas and renewed an appeal for the release of hostages held by the militant group in Gaza.

"Let no-one abandon the possibility of stopping the weapons," he said at his weekly blessing in St. Peter's Square.

"Ceasefire ... we say 'ceasefire, ceasefire'. Brothers and sisters, stop! War is always a defeat, always," he added.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alexander Smith)

