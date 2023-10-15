Logo
Pope Francis calls for humanitarian corridors to help those under siege in Gaza
Palestinians gather to collect water, amid shortages of drinking water, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Pope Francis leads the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 11, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS
Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
VATICAN CITY : Pope Francis on Sunday called for humanitarian corridors to help those under siege in Gaza and renewed his appeal for the release of hostages held by militant Islamist group Hamas.

"I strongly ask that the children, the sick, the elderly, women and all civilians do not become victims of the conflict," the Pope said during his weekly address to the crowds in St. Peter's square.

"Humanitarian right must be respected, above all in Gaza."

(Reporting by Philip Pullella and Angelo Amante, Editing by Louise Heavens)

