Pope Francis urges end to violence in Israel and Gaza, prays for victims

VATICAN CITY :Pope Francis called for an end to attacks and violence in Israel and Gaza on Sunday, saying terrorism and war would not solve any problems, but only bring further suffering and death to innocent people.

"I follow with apprehension and sorrow what is happening in Israel," the pope said in his weekly address to faithful in St. Peter's Square. "I express my solidarity with the relatives of the victims, and I pray for all those who are experiencing hours of terror and anguish," he said.

On Saturday, a multi-pronged attack by Palestinian gunmen on Israeli towns left at least 250 Israelis dead, with more than 300 Palestinians killed in Israel's retaliatory bombardment.

"Let the attacks and weapons cease, please, because it must be understood that terrorism and war bring no solutions, but only to the death and suffering of many innocent lives. War is a defeat, every war is a defeat. Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine," the pope said.

