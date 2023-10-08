Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Pope Francis urges end to violence in Israel and Gaza, prays for victims
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pope Francis urges end to violence in Israel and Gaza, prays for victims

Pope Francis speaks during the First General Congregation of the Synod at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, October 4, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Pope Francis speaks during the First General Congregation of the Synod at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, October 4, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 8, 2023
Updated October 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY :Pope Francis called for an end to attacks and violence in Israel and Gaza on Sunday, saying terrorism and war would not solve any problems, but only bring further suffering and death to innocent people.

"I follow with apprehension and sorrow what is happening in Israel," the pope said in his weekly address to faithful in St. Peter's Square. "I express my solidarity with the relatives of the victims, and I pray for all those who are experiencing hours of terror and anguish," he said.

On Saturday, a multi-pronged attack by Palestinian gunmen on Israeli towns left at least 250 Israelis dead, with more than 300 Palestinians killed in Israel's retaliatory bombardment.

"Let the attacks and weapons cease, please, because it must be understood that terrorism and war bring no solutions, but only to the death and suffering of many innocent lives. War is a defeat, every war is a defeat. Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine," the pope said.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.