Pope offers prayers for Morocco quake victims
FILE PHOTO-Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, September 6, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

FILE PHOTO-Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, September 6, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

Published September 10, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
VATICAN CITY : Pope Francis offered prayers and solidarity on Sunday for the victims of Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than six decades.

"I pray for the injured, for those who have lost their lives, so many of them, and for their relatives," he said, speaking to crowds in St Peter's Square after delivering his Angelus message.

He also thanked rescue workers for their efforts to help the victims of a quake that has killed more than 2,000 people.

"We stand with the people of Morocco," he added.

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

