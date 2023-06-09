Pope out of bed and working from hospital - Vatican statement

ROME : Pope Francis is progressing with his post-operation recovery, the Vatican said on Friday, adding that he was able to get out of bed and do some work from hospital.

In a statement, the Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis spent "most of the morning in an armchair. This allowed him to read the newspapers and start working again."

(Reporting by Phil Pullella, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)