Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Pope out of bed and working from hospital - Vatican statement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pope out of bed and working from hospital - Vatican statement

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis greets people as he arrives for the weekly general audience on the day he is due to undergo abdominal surgery, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis greets people as he arrives for the weekly general audience on the day he is due to undergo abdominal surgery, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Published June 9, 2023
Updated June 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Pope Francis is progressing with his post-operation recovery, the Vatican said on Friday, adding that he was able to get out of bed and do some work from hospital.

In a statement, the Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis spent "most of the morning in an armchair. This allowed him to read the newspapers and start working again."

(Reporting by Phil Pullella, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.