Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Pope says impeding migrant rescues at sea is 'gesture of hate'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pope says impeding migrant rescues at sea is 'gesture of hate'

Pope says impeding migrant rescues at sea is 'gesture of hate'
Pope Francis receives a gift from a faithful, near the stele dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea, during a visit which is a part of the Mediterranean meetings (MED2023) in Marseille, France, September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Pope says impeding migrant rescues at sea is 'gesture of hate'
Pope Francis greets faithful from his car after leading prayers at the stele dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea in the presence of representatives of Marseille Esperance, as part of the Mediterranean meetings (MED2023) in Marseille, France, September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Pope says impeding migrant rescues at sea is 'gesture of hate'
Pope Francis greets a faithful, near the stele dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea, during a visit which is a part of the Mediterranean meetings (MED2023) in Marseille, France, September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Pope says impeding migrant rescues at sea is 'gesture of hate'
Pope Francis looks on, near the stele dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea, during a visit which is a part of the Mediterranean meetings (MED2023) in Marseille, France, September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Pope says impeding migrant rescues at sea is 'gesture of hate'
Pope Francis smiles, near the stele dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea, during a visit which is a part of the Mediterranean meetings (MED2023) in Marseille, France, September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Published September 23, 2023
Updated September 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MARSEILLE, France : Pope Francis said on Friday that migrants who risk drowning at sea "must be rescued," calling it "a duty of humanity, a duty of civilisation".

Speaking at the start of a trip centred on migration issues in the Mediterranean, he said that impeding such rescues is "a gesture of hate".

He spoke at an inter-religious prayer service at a monument dedicated in the port city of Marseille to those lost at sea.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella, Editing by William Maclean)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.