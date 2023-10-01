Logo
Pope says Nagorno-Karabakh experiencing a humanitarian crisis
Pope Francis leads an ecumenical prayer vigil in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, September 30, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

Published October 1, 2023
Updated October 1, 2023
VATICAN CITY : Pope Francis on Sunday called for talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia to restore peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that the region was experiencing a humanitarian crisis.

"I have been following the dramatic situation of the displaced people in Nagorno-Karabakh in recent days and I renew my call for dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, hoping that talks between the parties... will foster a lasting agreement that will put an end to the humanitarian crisis," the pope said during his Sunday prayer.

More than 100,000 refugees have arrived in Armenia since Azerbaijan's military operation to retake control of Nagorno-Karabakh, the United Nations said on Saturday.

The pope also said he was praying for the victims of the explosion at a fuel depot near the city of Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Oriana Boselli; writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

