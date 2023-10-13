Porsche: deliveries up in every region but China in first 9 months of 2023

BERLIN : Porsche said on Friday that deliveries worldwide for the first nine months of 2023 were up 10per cent on the year, reaching 242,722 vehicles, with growth seen in every region but China.

China sales fell 12per cent in the same January to September period, reaching 60,748 vehicles, due to the continuing challenging economic situation in the region, it said.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)