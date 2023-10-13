Logo
Porsche: deliveries up in every region but China in first 9 months of 2023
FILE PHOTO: A Porsche logo is seen on a vehicle displayed during an event a day ahead of the official opening of the 2023 Munich Auto Show IAA Mobility, in Munich, Germany, September 4, 2023. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File photo

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
BERLIN : Porsche said on Friday that deliveries worldwide for the first nine months of 2023 were up 10per cent on the year, reaching 242,722 vehicles, with growth seen in every region but China.

China sales fell 12per cent in the same January to September period, reaching 60,748 vehicles, due to the continuing challenging economic situation in the region, it said.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

