Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Powerchip, SBI to build chip plant in northern Japan -Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Powerchip, SBI to build chip plant in northern Japan -Nikkei

Published October 27, 2023
Updated October 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing plans to build a chip plant in northern Japan's Miyagi prefecture in cooperation with SBI Holdings with an initial investment of about 400 billion yen (US$2.67 billion), the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

Powerchip aims to bring the new plant into operation in 2026, the paper said.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Powerchip had closed in on five locations for a new plant and was negotiating subsidies to cover part of the first phase.

(US$1 = 150.0300 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; editing by Christina Fincher)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.