Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Premier Li Qiang will attend Summer Davos Forum in Tianjin on June 27
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premier Li Qiang will attend Summer Davos Forum in Tianjin on June 27

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

Published June 20, 2023
Updated June 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's Premier Li Qiang will deliver the keynote speech at the 14th Summer Davos Forum in Tianjin on June 27, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Li will meet with World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab and other foreign attendees, and have talks with representatives of global entrepreneurs.

The theme of this year's forum is "Entrepreneurship: a driver of the world economy".

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erden, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will also attend the forum, a statement said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.