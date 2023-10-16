Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

President Abbas says Hamas' actions do not represent Palestinians
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

President Abbas says Hamas' actions do not represent Palestinians

FILE PHOTO: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

FILE PHOTO: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the actions and policies of Islamist group Hamas do not represent Palestinian people, according to official news agency WAFA.

In a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Abbas also called the Palestine Liberation Organization the "sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people," WAFA said.

"The president affirmed his rejection of the killing of civilians on both sides and called for the release of civilians, prisoners and detainees on both sides," added the news agency.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Deepa Babington and Lisa Shumaker)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.