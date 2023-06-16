Logo
Prince Harry and Meghan's deal with Spotify to end: Report
LOS ANGELES — A multi-million-dollar deal between a media group run by Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, and streaming giant Spotify is to end, a report said on Thursday (June 15).

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022. AFP

Published June 16, 2023
Updated June 16, 2023
The couple has produced just one series under their Archewell Audio podcast imprint since inking the agreement in 2020 for a reported US$20 million (S$27 million).

The show, Markle's "Archetypes", has topped podcast charts for the outlet in a number of markets, with listeners flocking to her discussions with influential women.

But trade title Variety, citing an unnamed source, reported on Thursday that Spotify had been expecting more material.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex were looking to find a new home for their content, Variety said, citing another source.

There was no immediate response from Spotify or Archewell when AFP approached for comment.

Prince Harry, the younger son of Britain's King Charles, married glamorous former US television actress Markle, who is mixed race, in 2018 in a blaze of positive coverage that looked set to help bring the tradition-bound monarchy into the 21st century.

But relations between the couple and the family soured over the following years, with accusations that Markle was subjected to racism.

Prince Harry and his wife stepped back from royal life and relocated to California, from where they have continued to lob brickbats at the institution.

Most explosively there has been a tell-all autobiography from the 38-year-old prince, a Netflix docu-series, and a high-profile interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Since quitting royal duties, the couple have sought to make money through media ventures. AFP

